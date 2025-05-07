LICHFIELD’S hopes of turning around their first leg deficit in the Papa John’s Cup were dashed as they fell to defeat at Lutterworth.

For the opening 25 minutes the two sides traded scores to make it 14-14.

But the game then went away from the Myrtle Greens as Justin Trombas and Harry Wood shone just as they had in the first leg at Cooke Fields.

Trombas helped himself to four tries – including one from his own 22 – as his pace again proved damaging, while Wood scored three and created a couple.

Wingers Thomas Wood and Jake Maclellan added the other two tries, while Harry Read had a slightly less positive day with the boot, kicking six from nine.

There was no lack of effort from the Lichfield squad throughout what became a long, tiring afternoon.

Paul Maxwell-Keys scored both of the tries for the visitors from multiple phase attacks, with Josh Butler adding the extras.