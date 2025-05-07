HUNDREDS of students across Lichfield and Burntwood have been equipped with lifesaving skills.

Youngsters from Chase Terrace Academy, King Edward VI School and Shenstone Lodge School took part in Lichfield District Council’s Stop the Bleed Day.

The initiative is designed to teach students how to respond in an emergency where someone is suffering from severe bleeding.

The training – run in partnership with the charity CitizenAID – involved watching a short instructional video followed by practical demonstrations on how to apply pressure and pack a wound, as well as improvising a tourniquet.

Nicola Mason, headteacher at Chase Terrace Academy, said:

“We are extremely proud of how our Year 8 pupils engaged with the Stop the Bleed training. “The maturity and focus they showed throughout the session highlighted just how seriously they took the opportunity to learn these critical life-saving skills. “Initiatives like this are invaluable. Not only do they empower our young people with practical knowledge, but they also help to build confidence and a strong sense of social responsibility. “We are very grateful to Lichfield District Council and CitizenAID for bringing this important training into our school community.”

Richard Larkin, assistant headteacher at King Edward VI School, said:

“I would like to thank the team on behalf of the school for providing such insightful and powerful training. “The students were a credit to the school and really engaged with the campaign to train every Year 7 student on how to potentially save a life. “They all agreed that it was such a valuable addition to their life curriculum and they have learned a lot of new skills as a result.”

Katy Foulkes, PSHE lead at Shenstone Lodge School, said:

“These crucial, life-saving skills will enable children to potentially save a life by stopping bleeding.”