THOUSANDS of children and young people have enjoyed an Easter programme of fun across Staffordshire.

The Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme saw more than 9,000 school holiday sessions, with more than 3,000 youngsters taking part.

Activities included sports, creative clubs, forest schools, animal care and mindfulness.

Katie Pound, HAF programme manager at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are delighted with the success of yet another fantastic HAF Easter holiday programme. “It’s wonderful to see so many children taking part, having fun and learning new things in a safe and supportive environment. “The positive feedback we’ve had from parents and providers shows just how valuable this scheme is for families during the school holidays.”

Funded by the Department for Education, the scheme supports eligible children and young people aged five to 16 who receive free school meals.