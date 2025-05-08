COUNCIL chiefs say they are “delighted” after more than £350,000 of funding from developers was used to support community projects across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Money from Section 106 agreements and Community Infrastructure Levy cash was used to make improvements to local facilities.

They include a new play area at Mavesyn Ridware Village Hall, a multi-use games area in Fradley and a new skatepark at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

Lichfield District Council cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“Developer contributions are vital in funding new community assets. “We’re delighted to see these funds being used to deliver such a wide range of local improvements, benefiting residents throughout the district.”

Other projects funded include an all-weather pitch at Alrewas Cricket Club, new benches in Chorley and speed reduction equipment for use in Drayton Basset, Hammerwich and Elford.

In Lichfield, Boley Park Community Centre received a new play area, new pathways were implemented at Lichfield Hockey Club on Eastern Avenue and improvements made at Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum.

Swinfen and Packington received a car park renovation at Hopwas Woods and Whittington has had new storage facilities at an allotment.