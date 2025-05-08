FINAL preparations are taking place ahead of the Lichfield Arts Jazz and Blues Festival next month.

The Lichfield Arts event runs from 12th 15th June at venues across the city.

Organisers say it will feature “unforgettable performances, a vibrant atmosphere and the very best in live jazz and blues”.

Among those performing are Steely Dan tribute act Nearly Dan and guitarist Aynsley Lister.

They will be joined by the likes of The Lydia Rae Quartet, the BCU Salsa Orchestra, Fugue and Groove, Adams and Friends and Bryan Corbett.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“The festival will see venues across Lichfield come alive with an exciting mix of jazz, blues and genre-bending musical talent. “Whether you’re coming for one night or the whole festival, we promise a weekend of high quality live music in a warm, welcoming setting.”

Tickets can be booked for individual shows or the full weekend. For details visit the Lichfield Arts website.