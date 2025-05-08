FIREFIGHTERS have smashed their target of raising £50,000 for charity over the past year.

Members of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue took up the challenge in April 2024 as part of 50th anniversary celebrations.

Through a series of challenges including car washes, open days, a cabaret, bake sales and fitness challenges, the service has raised £54,280 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Chief Fire Officer, Rob Barber, said:

“It’s been amazing to see the whole service come together for an incredible year of fundraising and I’m very proud of what we have achieved together. “Teamwork is a fundamental part of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and we have demonstrated what can be done when we come together. “I have seen first-hand the level of support that the Fire Fighters Charity gives to so many former colleagues and their families, both in Staffordshire and across the country. “I know that this money is going to a worthy cause.”

Lisa Courtney, regional fundraiser for the Fire Fighters Charity, said:

“A massive thank you and congratulations to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts in celebrating their 50th anniversary – we’re so grateful for the support. “Every pound raised goes towards supporting fire service personnel and their families, now and in the future.”