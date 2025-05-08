THE 80th anniversary of VE Day has been marked at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Live music from the era was among the events taking place at the Alrewas centre for remembrance.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson joined those paying tribute to those who served during World War Two.

He said:

“VE Day is a time to remember the sacrifice and the spirit of those who fought for our freedom during the Second World War. “Our veterans saved our continent from fascism and hatred. We should all be proud of the legacy they left us and the world they built for us.”

Photographer Richard Grange captured the day on camera:

VE Day at the National Memorial Arboretum. Picture: Richard Grange

