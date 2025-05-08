A LICHFIELD athlete is getting ready to take on a new challenge.

Obstacle course racer Libbie Joyce will represent her country at the Youth Skyrunning World Championships in Italy.

The mountain running event will see her take on two high-altitude races across a weekend in August.

First up will be a 3.8km challenge featuring a vertical climb of more than 1,000m before she then takes on a 9.8km test of endurance in high-altitude terrain.

Libbie – who is sponsored by UK Operational Project Support Ltd – said:

“Since doing Spartan races on mountains, I’ve discovered my love for skyrunning. “I’m absolutely over the moon to be chosen to represent my country. “I know this will be a tough challenge, especially since I only started skyrunning in October last year – but I just love running on mountains.”