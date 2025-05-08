ESSENTIAL care equipment has been sent to Ukraine by a Lichfield organisation.

The van-load of donations from Grace Cares will be used to support patients facing war-related trauma, amputation and post-surgical recovery.

The shipment includes mobility aids such as walking frames, crutches, wound dressings, catheters and stoma care kits which were all unable to be reused in the UK due to minor cosmetic damage, changes in infection control standards or equipment upgrades – but remain fully functional and potentially life-saving in the right setting.

The items were handed over in partnership with Driving Ukraine and other humanitarian organisations working in conflict zones.

Emma Smith, co-founder of Grace Cares, said:

“We are heartbroken by the continued suffering caused by the war in Ukraine – and when we were asked if we could help, we knew we had the right resources to offer. “These are items that are no longer usable in the UK, often due to missing parts or not meeting updated NHS standards. But they still have value and purpose. “This is about compassion, dignity and doing what we can to help, while staying true to our mission of sustainability.”

Previous humanitarian convoys have included defibrillators, ECG machines, and ultrasound units donated by UK hospitals, many of which were replaced due to system upgrades or had superficial issues such as cracked casings or worn wheels.

Grace Cares’ donation aids these efforts by supplying practical equipment to support recovery and mobility.

Steve Eccleshall, convoy organiser with Driving Ukraine, said:

“Much of the medical equipment we send out has cosmetic faults or has been replaced by newer versions, but is still entirely usable. “We’re grateful to Grace Cares for responding so quickly and generously. Every item they’ve provided will make a difference to people who have lost so much.”