PUPILS at a Lichfield school have been celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special street party.

Youngsters from Maple Hayes Hall School enjoyed a wartime-inspired lunch of sandwiches, sausage rolls and cake while learning about the historic occasion.

The day was filled with activities to commemorate both VE Day and to learn about the significance of VJ Day, which falls during school holidays on 15th August.

A spokesperson said:

“The pupils respectfully observed the two-minute silence, reflecting on the sacrifices made during World War Two. “We wanted to ensure our pupils understood the importance of remembering these pivotal moments in history.”