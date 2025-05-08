YOUNGSTERS at a Lichfield school have worked with a local organisation to help protect the world around us.

Members of the Nature Ninjas from the Reception class at Anna Seward Primary School were joined by Lichfield Litter Legends.

As well as taking part in a litter pick in the area, the children also heard from Bob Harrison, who shared his story, Lennie the Litter Legend, to help them think about how rubbish can harm animals.

Reception teacher Stephanie Liddle said:

“We launched our very own eco-group, the Nature Ninjas, and were able to team up with the incredible Lichfield Litter Legends to take action. “Bob’s story helped us think about how litter can harm animals and what we can do to protect our planet’s precious wildlife. “After the story, the children and Lichfield Litter Legends worked side by side, collecting litter with big smiles. “We are incredibly proud of how our Nature Ninjas represented Anna Seward Primary – true champions of our school values and our planet.”