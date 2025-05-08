VOLUNTEERS working to keep Burntwood clean and tidy have been applauded.

Members of Burntwood Litter Heroes received a certificate of recognition from Cllr Kathy Coe MBE, chair of Burntwood Town Council.

The group have collected nearly 800 bags of rubbish since the start of the year.

Cllr Coe said:

“Their dedication to keeping our town clean and beautiful is truly inspiring. “Thank you for being champions of our community spirit – Burntwood is better because of you.”

Burntwood Town Council has supported the group in the past with several grants and leader Cllr Darren Ennis said he was keen to link up with them again in future.

He said:

“Thank you Burntwood Litter Heroes – your commitment inspires us all. “Let’s continue working together for a cleaner, greener Burntwood.”