BEEKEEPERS are urging people to let the grass grow to help local biodiversity.

The plea for local residents to join the No Mow May initiative has been made by the South Staffordshire and District Beekeepers Association.

Chairwoman Wendy Woodward said joining efforts would help create much-needed habitat and food for pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

She added:

“The impact of pollinator decline is felt far beyond the fields where bees buzz. Without pollinators, our crops, flowers and much of our natural world would cease to exist. “No Mow May offers a simple but powerful way for people to help reverse this worrying trend. A little extra time for your grass to grow can give bees the food they desperately need to survive and thrive. “Leaving your lawn to grow for just a few weeks can give our local bees the boost they need by providing crucial early spring resources that are vital food sources. “Each small action really does make a difference.”