A LOCAL hospice is embarking on a new partnership to help bring down barriers on discussions around death.

St Giles Hospice and Birmingham City University are collaborating on the creation of a new podcast series.

The link-up – which has been announced during Dying Matters Awareness Week – will see students from the BA (Hons) Media Production course joining volunteers, staff and those who have used the hospice to discuss issues such as care, funding challenges and conversations around dying.

Elinor Eustace, chief executive at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Birmingham City University on this important project. “At St Giles, we know how crucial it is to break down the stigma surrounding conversations about death and dying. “This podcast series will help amplify these discussions while showcasing the compassionate care we provide to our local communities. “By working with BCU students, we hope to reach new audiences and perspectives on these universal experiences.”

The podcast will be recorded in the coming weeks.

Meera Darji, lecturer in media production at Birmingham City University, said:

“This collaboration offers our students an invaluable opportunity to work on a meaningful project with real-world impact. “Documentary storytelling about sensitive topics requires skill, empathy and professionalism – all qualities we nurture in our students. “We’re excited to see how they approach these important themes and create content that both informs and connects with listeners.”