POLICE have released images of man believed to be involved in a number of attempted burglaries.

Five incidents on Main Street in Alrewas between 1.30am and 3.30am on 6th May were reported to police .

He is also believed to be involved in two other attempted burglaries in the Kings Bromley area between 2am and 4am yesterday (8th May).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson sadi:

“Each of these reports involved a suspect looking into people’s properties, trying door handles, pulling at windows and trying to access garages and outbuildings. “So far, the suspect, hasn’t managed to steal anything, but has smashed a window and damaged a property’s CCTV camera. “The man we are keen to trace in connection with these incidents is described as white, in his early 50s and of a slim build. He has straight dark hair which is longer at the top and sometimes wears a black woolly hat. “He wears glasses and has been spotted wearing a black coat, dark jeans and trainers that have a reflective pattern on the sides.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 183 of 6th May or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.