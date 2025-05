LICHFIELD will be desperate to get a first win on the board this season when they welcome Pelsall.

The city side have endured two defeats in their South Staffordshire County League Premier Division campaign so far to leave them joint bottom of the table.

The other side joining them at the foot of the division is the visitors tomorrow (10th May) after Pelsall also suffered back-to-back losses to open their campaign.

Play begins at 12.30pm.