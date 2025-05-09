PLANS to convert an outbuilding into two holiday lets have been drawn up.

The proposals for Sandyhill Farm at Fradley Junction have been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

A previous application for the site was refused in December 2023 over issues with access and whether or not it would have an “acceptable level of residential amenity for existing and future neighbours of the site”.

But a supporting statement said the new scheme showed such concerns could be addressed.

The planning statement added:

“We believe the barn conversion will not only provide enhancement to the site but will provide holiday homes that are both sustainable and affordable, and should be supported for its positive contribution to both the site and to the community.”

