A BRIDGE near Lichfield will be closed to allow new concrete barriers to be installed.

The historic Chetwynd Bridge at Alrewas is already under a 7.5 tonne weight and 2.3 metre width restriction to maintain its structural integrity.

But now it will be fully closed between 6.45pm and 11.45pm on 13th May to allow for permanent concrete barriers to be installed to replace the existing plastic ones – with the hope that it will help reinforce the existing restrictions introduced following the restoration of the Grade II listed structure in 2022.

Staffordshire County Council’s assistant director for highways and the built county James Bailey said:

“Chetwynd Bridge is a listed structure and a historic asset to people in Staffordshire and Derbyshire. “During the restoration of the bridge in 2022, we imposed a weight restriction as a way of trying to prevent further deterioration. “We hope that the permanent concrete barriers will help traffic comply with the weight and width restrictions. “Working the local businesses, we have timed the works to ensure the least amount of disruption possible, with our engineers working in the evening when traffic is at its quietest to install the barriers. We have also liaised with businesses in the area to coordinate works outside of their busy times. “We will continue to monitor the bridge regularly to ensure traffic is complying with the restrictions and that no further structural damage occurs to this historic structure.”