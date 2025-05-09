A NEWLY-ELECTED member of Lichfield City Council says a new leisure centre will create a bright future for the area.

John Madden won the Curborough seat at a by-election after it was vacated by Lichfield’s Labour MP Dave Robertson.

He becomes the second Reform UK councillor on Lichfield City Council after Dean Robertson won in Stowe ward earlier this year.

Cllr Madden said the development of the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park showed that Curborough ward had a bright future.

He said:

“I’m incredibly proud to support the development of the brand new Stychbrook Park Leisure Centre on Curborough Road which is set to open in December 2025. “This isn’t just a leisure centre – it’s an investment in the health, happiness and future of our community. “From a full-size swimming pool and modern gym to outdoor pitches and space for classes and clubs, this new facility will offer something for everyone. “This project has been driven by local voices and local needs – and as a newly-elected city councillor, I’ll continue to back plans like this that put Curborough first. “The future’s looking bright in Curborough.”

Lichfield District Council is developing the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park as the long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.