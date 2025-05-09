A NEWLY-ELECTED member of Lichfield City Council says a new leisure centre will create a bright future for the area.
John Madden won the Curborough seat at a by-election after it was vacated by Lichfield’s Labour MP Dave Robertson.
He becomes the second Reform UK councillor on Lichfield City Council after Dean Robertson won in Stowe ward earlier this year.
Cllr Madden said the development of the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park showed that Curborough ward had a bright future.
He said:
“I’m incredibly proud to support the development of the brand new Stychbrook Park Leisure Centre on Curborough Road which is set to open in December 2025.
“This isn’t just a leisure centre – it’s an investment in the health, happiness and future of our community.
“From a full-size swimming pool and modern gym to outdoor pitches and space for classes and clubs, this new facility will offer something for everyone.
“This project has been driven by local voices and local needs – and as a newly-elected city councillor, I’ll continue to back plans like this that put Curborough first.
“The future’s looking bright in Curborough.”
Lichfield District Council is developing the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park as the long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.
I am looking forward to using the leisure centre when it opens. I hope it is affordable for all. I would like to see a adults swimming could take a child under the age of ten FREE, at Burntwood charges for swimming are Adult £5.00 and child £3.00 There are too many children unable to swim these days. learning to swim is a great form of exercise and could one day save a life.
No way did Cllr Madden pen that quote himself. Anyone who’s seen his comments on LL know that he writes like a dog’s stolen his phone.
No sports hall, no racket courts, football pitch not full sized. A totally wasted opportunity. The Conservatives thought it would help them win back LDC but since LDC is now to be abolished it won’t benefit them. People are voting on national issues locally now.
Sorry to be negative but these things should be done to full specification. It is not like there is any space to increase provision in the future. Why do councils get things so wrong? It is a swimming pool and gym and you get those at those hotels.
Is there some distribution of wealth or ‘levelling up’ agenda with this new leisure facility? As I understand it, it’s located at the side of the rat-run from the A38 to Rugeley. I for one won’t be running the risk of going there.
After trying to read his illiterate nonsense on X, there’s no chance he wrote the above statement.
Ooo it’s like Johnson reborn.blessed are we.
Good heavens, the anti Reform crybabies are stamping their feet again and now Councillor Madden is the target even though it’s barely been just over a week since Reform thrashed all of the other useless parties to gain power.
Totally agree RFW. It’s a typical Lichfield half-baked project.