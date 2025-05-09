PEOPLE across Staffordshire are being urged to step up to support National Walking Month.

The county council is backing the Walk This May drive to encourage people to ditch their cars for shorter journeys.

Pupils at Staffordshire schools are also being invited to join the campaign.

Ryan Procter, from the Active Travel team at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Whether it’s walking to school, taking the dog out, or swapping a boardroom for a walking meeting, every step counts. “We’re excited to be supporting National Walking Month and launching our brand new Walking Warriors campaign and hope to see as many people as possible getting involved. “Walking is free, easy, and brings so many benefits to our health and wellbeing – as well as helping reduce congestion and improving air quality in our communities.”