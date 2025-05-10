BUDDING local photographers are being urged to showcase their talents.

Entries are open until 13th August for the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards.

Last year’s event saw more than 4,000 children with a passion for animals and nature submit their pictures.

Award-winning photographer Ellie Rothnie will be among the judges once more for the 2025 contest. She said:

“The RSPCA’s Young Photographer Awards is the ultimate celebration of young creative talent. “Every year the entries are astounding – and indeed many winners from this competition have become immensely successful professional photographers. “I am truly honoured to be a judge again, I can’t wait to see this year’s entries.”

This year, the charity has launched a brand new category aimed at telling the story of an individual animal or commenting on the wider natural world.

The Documenting Animals prize will consist of three photos which will document real stories, events and animals and aims to inspire, educate and make change.

Andrew Forsyth, RSPCA photographer and competition judge, said:

“We’re looking for a positive story that leaves a lasting impression. “We want the entrants to show that they have thought about the narrative of their images – perhaps they might show the changing landscape of a nature reserve or a conservation project, maybe showing how humans help animals through rewilding initiatives or volunteering, or perhaps the images capture a series of moments which perfectly encapsulates an animal welfare or conservation issue. “It’s an opportunity to use your imagination and natural curiosity and we’re excited to see what our budding young photographers in Staffordshire come up with.”

Winners in each category will be awarded trophies and prizes at a ceremony at the Tower of London in December.

For more details on how to submit entries visit young.rspca.org.uk.