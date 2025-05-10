A STATUE in Burntwood has been decorated ready for a special market in the town this weekend.

The SCAMP artwork was given a makeover ahead of the VE Day-themed market at Sankey’s Corner tomorrow (11th May).

A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council said:

“Our SCAMP is all dressed up ready to remember the fallen and all the people and animals who contributed to the great victory in 1945. “Join us at out VE Day-themed market with music, ration books and sweets for the children – and of course lots of great stallholders.”