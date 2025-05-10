LICHFIELD’S city centre manager has hailed the crucial role of independent businesses.

Ian Gardner said it was great to see “thriving” local outlets after visiting family-owned firm Cathedral Hearing.

It was opened by audiologist Laura Evans in June last year and has gone from strength to strength.

Ian said:

“It has been fantastic to learn more about this thriving local service and see first hand the work they do to improve people’s lives. “Independent businesses are crucial to Lichfield’s economy and add to the unique culture and flavour of Lichfield.”

Laura said:

“We are very proud to be part of the independent business community in Lichfield and it was a pleasure to show Ian around.”