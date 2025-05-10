A LOCAL estate agent is celebrating after winning a customer service award.

Jayman landed the Best in Postcode title from residential property awards, The ESTAS.

The winners are chosen after analysis of customer reviews over a 12-month period.

The postcode honour means that Jayman will now be shortlisted for a county, regional or national honour at a ceremony in October.

A spokesperson for the company said:

“We are very proud to be shortlisted. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. “Hopefully we can go one step further and win at The ESTAS Awards in October.”