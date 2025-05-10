PASSENGERS using Lichfield Trent Valley are being warned of major disruption during a nine-day closure of the West Coast Main Line.

The route will be shut between Rugby and Stafford between 24th May and 1st June.

Network Rail will be carrying out a range of works on the stretch during the closure, with trains either diverted or replaced by buses.

Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said

“Our essential improvements between Stafford and Rugby will help to deliver a smoother and more reliable railway for passengers and freight services. “We’re asking passengers to plan ahead at National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator and I’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we deliver these vital upgrades.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said:

“We are grateful for our passengers’ patience while Network Rail carries out these essential engineering works for nine days at the end of this month. “Rail replacement buses will be in place, with information available on journey planners and via our website. Please allow for extra time when you travel or consider alternative transport where possible.”

Chris Liptrot, operations director at Avanti West Coast, said:

“While Network Rail carry out this essential work, we’ll be operating an amended timetable and journeys to and from London Euston will take longer. “We strongly advise customers making journeys during this time to plan ahead and check the Avanti West Coast website before travelling.”

There will also be changes to services on 17th and 18th while engineering work takes place between Nuneaton and Stafford. Buses will replace trains on some routes, with long distance services diverted.