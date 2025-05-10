A NIGHT of acoustic music is returning to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome vocalists Clare Andress, Becky Gosling on 1st June.

The Sunday Acoustic Lounge session will celebrate music legends such as Celine Dion, Queen, The Bee Gees, Barbara Streisand and The Eagles.

The singers will be joined by Gladstone Wilson on keyboard and Mark Eustace on guitar.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“An evening packed to the rafters with songs you will know and love. This is an evening you won’t want to miss.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.