AN attentive audience heard some of the most recognisable big band jazz music from the 1930s and 1940s when the acclaimed Ockbrook Big Band and a guest singer appeared at the Hub at St Mary’s.

With a strong drummer, bassist and keyboard players, as well as trombone, trumpet and saxophone sections, they bought the music of such names as Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller to vivid life.

As well as familiar tunes such as American Patrol, The Bugle Boy of Company B and Tuxedo Junction, they also played other swing standards such as Stomping at the Savoy and a good rendition of Benny Goodman’s Sing Sing Sing, which was a feature for the drums.

Jumping at the Woodside and Little Brown Jug also showed some fine arranging skills.

The group also fitted in songs such as Night and Day, The Lady is a Tramp and The Very Thought of You, with some good solos, before a timely We’ll Meet Again.

In the Mood suited as an upbeat closing number for an entertaining concert performed by some talented musicians.