A MEDALS and militaria consultant is offering free valuations in Lichfield next week.

Nick Thompson will be at The Auction Cafe on Market Street from 10am to 1.30pm on Wednesday (14th May).

The Richard Winterton Auctioneers event will offer valuations of military items such as medals, badges and uniform.

Mr Thompson said:

“Should it be time to move any items or collections on we offer a very competitive service, placing your items in one of our specialist military sales held regularly where people local, nationwide and worldwide can bid.”

Special Forces items have stormed to success under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers, with a collection relating to the Special Air Service proving popular.

One lot – selling for £1,600 – included SAS insignia, beret badge and photographs relating to Number 2 Troop A SQDN SAS in the Malayan Emergency from 1951 to 1952.

The lot also featured what is believed to be an operational map used by the unit, formation patches from the Malaya Command and a triangular pennant with SAS badge attached.

A further lot of SAS/Malaya Crisis items made £850, while another SAS Special Forces collection fetched £900.

Mr Thompson said:

“In March 2020 we brought to auction the medals and archive of a former member of the Parachute Regiment and 22 SAS, Peter McAleese, who sadly passed away in March 2024. His collection made £25,000. “So far this year we have been honoured to be able to bring to a number of our military sales a huge collection from a veteran of the Signals Regiment who has deployed with the SAS overseas and at home. “This included badges, medals, insignia, paperwork and personal items of uniform, with some rare items going back as far as the Second World War.”