A NEW care home in Lichfield is getting ready to celebrate its grand opening with a day of festivities.

Stowe Mount, on Scotch Orchard, will host its event themed around The Greatest Showman from 11am to 3pm on 31st May.

This Is The Greatest Stowe will see visitors treated to performances from the Scotch Orchard Primary School Choir and a live vocalist singing numbers from the hit movie.

A circus entertainer will be on hand to showcase his skills, while special guests from Shetland Therapy will also be in attendance.

Visitors can also tour the new care home and meet members of the team.

Cathy Coulson, the General Manager at Stowe Mount, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to open our doors and welcome the community to Stowe Mount. “This event is not just a celebration of our opening, but a chance to connect with our neighbours and show people that we are so much more than a care home. “We’ve planned a truly unforgettable day with something for everyone, so please join us for a fantastic day.”

For more details on the free event visit www.crystalcarecollection.co.uk/care-homes/stowe-mount.