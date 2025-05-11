A LOCAL hospice is helping launch pioneering research into how spirituality affects patients approaching the end of life.

Patients at St Giles Hospice will be able to take part in the study being led by Adrian Millard as part of his PhD programme at the University of Birmingham.

It will examine what spirituality means to those receiving care and how their own spirituality changes as death approaches.

Professor Cara Bailey, who works at St Giles Hospice and is supervising the research alongside Dr Katharine Weetman and Dr Ping Guo, said:

“Spirituality is considered important to many people, particularly as they approach their own death or the death of somebody close to them. “Yet healthcare professionals often avoid the subject in care planning despite agreement that spirituality contributes positively towards what many would consider a ‘good death’.”

Previous research has shown that healthcare professionals often struggle to ask patients about their spirituality, resulting in misinterpretation of such needs as solely religious beliefs.

Prof Bailey said:

“Spirituality is not clearly defined and is often confused with religion. “Adrian’s work so far over the last 50 years has shown that definitions have moved away from a religious foundation and have become increasingly complex, referring to a sense of self or connection to the world. “As our communities become more diverse, our understanding of spirituality must also diversify.”

The research team hopes to identify how spiritual needs can be appropriately captured for more patient-centred, holistic care.

Findings will be used to develop valuable training resources to support organisations in incorporating spiritual assessments and enhancing spiritual care at the end of life.

Adrian said:

“Talking through your wishes with people you are close to can help them cope better when you die. Discussing your values and preferences, including your spiritual needs, with people who care for you can help them provide more patient-centred care.”