GEORGE Turner and Isaac Rowley took three wickets each as Lichfield picked up their first win of the season.

The city side fielded first after visitors Pelsall won the toss.

Rowley removed the first three batsmen to leave the scorecard on 34-3, before Pelsall rallied with knocks of 23 from both Todd Henderson and Smit Metha.

Turner claimed the wicket of Jack Portsmouth to reduce the visitors to 113-6 before taking two more as the tail end limped to an eventual total of 161.

Lichfield’s response suffered an early blow when opener Turner was trapped lbw on nine by Faizanullah Niazai to leave the hosts at 19-1.

But a knock of 65 from Asif Rajah carried the score to 111-2.

Captain Adam Braddock helped steer his side past the total for the loss of just five wickets in 42.4 overs and record a welcome first win of the league season.