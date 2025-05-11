A NEW resource is being made available to help people in Lichfield and Burntwood prevent their vehicles being stolen.

Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership is launching the Stop Car Theft hub in a bid to combat crime.

It offers practical advice and information on security measures and methods.

To make the launch, residents are being invited to take part in a competition with a chance to win driveway bollards, Faraday pouches, Apple Tags and steering wheel locks.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement at Lichfield District Council and chair of the Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership, said:

“Vehicle theft is a major concern for many people in our community. “We share their concern and have therefore created this resource to help people protect their vehicles. Our new resource hub offers residents the tools and information they need. “We hope the accompanying competition adds an interactive element to our campaign, promoting awareness in a fun and engaging way in partnership with great companies who can help residents.”

For more details on the new initiative visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/stopcartheft