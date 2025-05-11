A SOCIAL housing organisation is celebrating after raising more than £46,000 for Dementia UK.

Platform Housing Group – which manages hundreds of homes across the Lichfield district area – saw staff support the charity over the past year.

They took part in cycling challenges, skydives, coffee mornings, bake sales and sponsored runs.

Clare Durnin, chief people and excellence officer at Platform Housing Group said:

“We are so proud of what our colleagues have achieved this year. “Dementia UK is a cause that resonates with so many of us and the effort people have put in – whether taking on a physical challenge or organising local events – has been amazing to see.”

Daisy Wilson, corporate partnership lead for Dementia UK, said:

“We’re grateful to everyone at Platform Housing Group for their fundraising efforts over the past year. “t’s been great to see people take on a host of challenging activities, each of which will help us reach more families affected by dementia through our specialist Admiral Nurses, offering life changing practical and emotional support”

Platform’s charity for the current year will be the NSPCC.