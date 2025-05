A TRIBUTE show will celebrate the music of Meatloaf.

Back into Hell is coming to the Lichfield Garrick on 23rd May.

A spokesperson said:

“Join our world class musicians as they recreate such legendary anthems as Bat Out Of Hell, I’d Do Anything For Love, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love and many more.”

Tickets are £32 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Garrick website.