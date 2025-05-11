YOUNG people in Staffordshire are being given help to stay safe on motorbikes.

Potential riders are being encouraged to take a pre-compulsory basic training (CBT) scheme by the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership.

Those aged between 16 and 25 can receive a voucher offering £50 off their full CBT if they complete the preparatory programme first.

Stuart Allen, Road Safety Officer at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“I would encourage every young rider to complete the pre-CBT course offered by the DVSA. “It provides a good foundation for the CBT and it’ll also help participants with their theory and practical tests. “It’s also completed online so learners can finish it at their own pace in a location that suits them.”

The pre-CBT course also covers the main rules for moped and motorcycle riders, including the Highway Code and what other road users are likely to do.

Riders who finish the Ridefree course can send a PDF photo of their Ridefree Certificate and reference number, along with their name, date of birth and address to staffs-new-biker@staffordshire.gov.uk.

To sign up for the course, visit www.safedrivingforlife.info/ridefree.