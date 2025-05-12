A CONSULTATION has begun on plans to permanently close a maternity unit in Lichfield.

The facility at the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital was shut temporarily during the pandemic – but has yet to reopen.

Now the NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) is consulting on permanent closure of the unit and another one in Stafford.

Heather Johnstone, chief nursing and therapies officer and a former midwife, said:

“I know that these units offer a unique birthing option suited to women with low-risk pregnancies. “However, because they operate independently, they don’t have immediate access to consultant-led medical support such as anaesthetics. “Also, in the year before their closure fewer than three in 100 of the babies in our area were born there. “We also know that high-risk pregnancies are becoming ever more common, so we expect that in future even fewer women would choose to give birth in a smaller hospital without specialist support at close hand.”

But the proposals have drawn criticism from local campaigners who say they are determined to halt the plans.

Hannah Weaver, who co-founded the Save Samuel Johnson Maternity Unit group, said the impact of closure would be felt across local communities.

“Many families are now forced to travel long distances to give birth, increasing stress and risk – especially for those without easy access to transport. “This unit provided safe, compassionate care for low-risk births and was a cherished part of our community. “We want to see it reopened, fully staffed and supported long-term.”

However, the ICB said the proposal would also help manage services which have been hit by a shortage of midwives across the country.

Heather said:

“Not re-opening the birthing services at these units would mean our midwives are where they’re needed most, making sure we continue to have safe and sustainable staffing in our busiest maternity hospitals in Stoke-on-Trent and Burton. “As well as making the best use of our midwives’ time, this will help keep their skills sharp, as they will have a more varied caseload and assist with many more births. “Women who would like the choice of a midwife-led birth can be reassured that this option would still be available to them at both the Royal Stoke and Burton hospitals. “I’m glad to say that home birthing services have also been fully restored across our area. “The two freestanding midwife-led birthing units have stayed open for antenatal and postnatal appointments, and we want this to continue.”

The public consultation will run until 3rd August. For more details visit staffsstoke.icb.nhs.uk/midwife-led-birthing-units.