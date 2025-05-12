MEMBERS of Hammerwich Garden Guild have enjoyed a night of questions and ideas at their latest meeting.

The group’s president Roland Cope conducted a workshop on Begonias followed by a practical planting session where members were able to give it a go.

Plants were also showed and share, while a range of issues were discussed over coffee too.

Meetings are held in the WI Hall on Burntwood Road on the first Tuesday of each month.

For more details email hammerwichgardeningguild@gmail.com or call Sandra Cope on 01543 683466.