HAMMERWICH continued their perfect start to the season with a victory at Penkridge.

Having been sent in to bat first, the visitors scored consistently throughout their innings.

Andy Malkin top scored with 36 as eight batsmen reached double figures.

It meant Hammerwich were able to post a competitive total of 223 from their innings.

Penkridge struggled to find a partnership in response, losing wickets at regular intervals and seeing just three batsmen reach double figures as they were skittled out for 129 in 35 overs.

Hasnain Nawaz finished with figures of 35-5 while John Jennings also took 4-25 with the ball for Hammerwich.