LIBRARIES across Staffordshire are highlighting how they can help people improve their mental health.

It comes as Mental Health Awareness Week kicks off today (12th May).

As well as books on the topic, libraries also host groups and activities designed to boost wellbeing.

Kerry Hutchings, libraries development manager at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Many people see their local library as a trusted place to go for information – and it’s wonderful that we have so many activities that can help people improve their mental health. “Our reading well books are all recommended by health experts, as well as people with lived experience of the conditions and topics covered. You can be recommended a title by a health professional, or you can visit your local library and take a book out yourself. “And for those looking to meet likeminded people, there’s our Knit and Natter groups and Places of Welcome scheme which offer friendship over a cup of tea or coffee, or a spot of knitting or crocheting. “If you do struggle with your mental health, we may have something that can help you, so please contact your local library and see what’s available.”

Further details on activities and events can be found at online.