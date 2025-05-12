A LOCAL organisation is seeking a new chair of trustees.

Lichfield Arts is seeking someone with “passion, leadership experience and a commitment to community and the arts” for the voluntary role.

The organisation delivers around 30 live music events and three festivals each year.

A spokesperson said:

“This is an opportunity to join us as the organisation enters an exciting new chapter, with new initiatives such as our Emerging Talent programme, a new Youth Council, a Young Producers Programme and the Explore, Create, Connect outreach scheme designed to engage even more people in the local community.



“The new chair will provide strategic leadership and governance, working closely with the organisation’s brilliant and friendly team to ensure the charity continues to fulfil its mission and maximise its impact. “Acting as an ambassador and public representative, the chair will help shape the future of Lichfield Arts, driving innovation and inclusivity in all areas of its work.”

For more details, visit the Lichfield Arts website.