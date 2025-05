A LOCAL author has published his new travel book.

The Knumptywagen Journals is a humorous account of Andy Paterson’s ten years and 40,000 miles travelling throughout the UK and Europe with his wife Leonie in their motorhome.

He said:

“We’ve enjoyed freewheeling adventures – and the occasional spot of bother in the Knumptywagen.”

For more details on where to buy the book visit knumptytravel.com/buythebook.