THE new leader of the Reform UK group at Staffordshire County Council has been unveiled.

A meeting of the 49 new councillors from the party chose Cllr Ian Cooper, who represents the Perrycrofts division in Tamworth.

His deputy will be Cannock Chase’s Cllr Martin Murray.

Cllr Cooper said:

“It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Staffordshire County Council. “What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we now have full control of Staffordshire County Council. “The people of Staffordshire have given us a clear mandate for serious change and we fully intend to deliver that.”