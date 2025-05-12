PLANNING permission has been refused for changes to former offices in Lichfield.

Proposals had been drawn up to remove a second floor living room and replacing it with a split mezzanine floor at 29-33 Levetts Field.

It comes after a previous scheme to convert the building for residential use had been approved.

But Lichfield District Council has refused permission for the new work suggested for the listed building.

A planning decision notice said:

“These alterations would result in the unjustified loss of historic fabric and would fail to preserve the special architectural and historic interest of the building. “The applicant has not demonstrated that the harm is necessary or that it would deliver any public benefits sufficient to outweigh the identified harm, particularly as an alternative approved scheme exists that allows for the building’s conversion without this additional loss of significance.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.