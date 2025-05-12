SUPPORTERS are being invited to celebrate an historic season of success at Lichfield City.

The club will be hosting the annual presentation evening on Friday (16th May).

It comes after they were promoted as champions of the Midland Football League Premier Division, meaning they will now play at the highest level in the club’s history.

The annual end of season awards will be handed out at the event – which kicks off at 7pm – at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Supporters can also vote for their Player of the Season by emailing their choice to lichfieldcityfcinfo@gmail.com.