WHITTINGTON struggled to get going with the bat as they fell to defeat at Aldridge 2nds.

After being sent in first, the visitors got off to a poor start as they saw opener Shazad Malik return to the pavilion without troubling the scoreboard.

A brief rally saw them reach 43-3, but the middle order were unable to hang around as the innings ended with Whittington bowled out for just 100 in 23.4 overs.

The response was always going to be a challenge – and despite Muhammad Hassan finishing with bowling figures of 3-27, Aldridge were able to pass the total for the loss of just four wickets.