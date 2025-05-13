ALREWAS saw their winning start to the season halted at Cutthorpe.

The Herons were sent in to field first and came up against a determined batting line-up.

The hosts made 293-5 in their 50 overs, including a century for Aneesh Kapil and an unbeaten 83 from Primosh Perera.

The response got off to a poor start as Alrewas lost two wickets with just six runs on the board.

Jamie Goodwin managed a score of 55 but it wasn’t enough as the Herons were skittled out for 139 in 23.4 overs, with Cutthorpe’s Travis Muller finishing with figures of 5-49.