THE boss of a Lichfield business impacted by hackers has thanked shoppers for their “patience and support”.

Central Co-op stores have faced product shortages after hackers targeted the Co-operative Group last week.

It has meant some items have been unavailable completely as the company battles to get systems restored.

Debbie Robinson, CEO of Central Co-op, said work was now taking place to restock stores.

“We’ve had some deliveries over the weekend, with the focus being on fresh products first and foremost in this phased return to regular service. “We’ve tried hard to have the everyday essentials of milk, bread and eggs in stock in all of our stores. “Fruit and vegetables, as well as some meat products continue to be lower in availability than usual and we’re sorry for the inconvenience caused by this. “We know how frustrating it is to not be able to get everything you might want or need from one of our stores and we thank you for your patience and support. “We’re doing everything we can to improve this situation for all of our Members and customers.”