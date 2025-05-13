A FOOTBALL club has been given permission to convert changes rooms into new facilities.

Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix has been given the green light to create a new club room, kitchen servery, disabled toilet and baby changing facilities at its Coppy Nook ground off Hospital Road.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal involves internal reconfiguration of one set of existing changing rooms, which are underutilised due to the club’s age demographic and child safeguarding legislation. “It optimises existing space, providing vital community facilities without increasing the building footprint. “The club room/servery ensures sustainability and community benefit, while improved accessibility is also achieved. “The improved match day experience will encourage the next generation of football player to Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix Football Club and therefore provide longevity to the organisation and community.”

