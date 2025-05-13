THE Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police has taken up a role as chairperson of a charity supporting loved ones of officers and staff lost in service.

Chris Noble has been a member of the board of trustees for Care of Police Survivors (COPS) since 2022.

The charity was formed in 2003 and helps grieving families navigate loss and rebuild their lives.

Chief Constable Noble said:

“As chair I am looking forward to helping the charity in its mission to provide full and lasting support to the families and partners of those colleagues who lose their lives on duty. “In my early years of policing, I saw the impact that losing a loved one has on a family and the loss and isolation this can cause. “We never want to lose a member of our policing family, but when we do it is only right that those most directly affected get the support they need.”

He will take on the voluntary role for a minimum of three years.

Lisa Meads, chief executive of COPS, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Chris as our new chair. “His commitment and compassionate understanding of the impact of loss within the police family make him an ideal person to lead our board. “Chris has already shown great dedication as a trustee and I very much look forward to working alongside him as we continue to ensure survivors remain at the heart of all we do.”