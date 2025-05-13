Chasetown's Keiran Fenton. Picture: John Harris
Chasetown's Keiran Fenton. Picture: John Harris

CHASETOWN have confirmed that defender Keiran Fenton has agreed to extend his time at the club.

The news will provide a boost for boss Mark Swann as he bids to pick his players up after their loss in the play-offs last time around.

The Scholars boss told the club’s website.

“Our priority is to retain as many of this season’s squad as possible.

“The results speak for themselves – this group was highly competitive and Fents played a big role in that.

“I’m sure supporters and players alike will be just as pleased as I am that Fents will be a Scholar again next season.”

